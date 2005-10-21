Digi-Key in three distribution deals

Component distributor Digi-Key has signed three franchise agreement for the European markets in October, with Zilog, M-Systems and Optichron.

The agreement with Zilog is an extention of the existing agreement in the US. Zilog provides products based around flash. M-Systems has given Digi-Key a global franchise for DiskOnChip and FFD among other products. Signal processing maker Optichron is making its analogue-to-digital converter modules available through Digi-Key.