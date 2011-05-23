Renesas ramps up production of USB 3.0 Host Controllers

The cumulative total shipment of Renesas Electronics' SuperSpeed Universal Serial Bus (USB 3.0) host controllers has reached 30 million units worldwide as of May 19, 2011.

This achievement comes only a year and a half after starting mass production of the world's first USB host controller (µPD720200) in September 2009. The company also announced that to further address increasing orders from customers, it plans to double production of USB 3.0 host controllers to a monthly production of six million units starting this June.



"The fact that our USB 3.0 host controllers surpassed the 30 million cumulative shipment mark in just one-and-a-half years serves as a clear demonstration that Renesas Electronics is the leader in the USB 3.0 market. To address the increasing adoption and orders from both new and existing customers in a timely manner, we decided to ramp up our production, and in the meantime, our product lineups will continue to evolve, expanding their possibilities by adding new features to further respond to customer requirements", said Yukihiko Matsuda, Associate General Manager, Industry & Network Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation.