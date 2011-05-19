© Landis+Gyr Electronics Production | May 19, 2011
Toshiba acquires Landis+Gyr
Toshiba will acquire Landis+Gyr for USD 2.3 billion in cash. A definitive sale agreement with the shareholders of Landis+Gyr has been signed.
"We welcome Landis+Gyr, the world leader in smart metering products and services, to the Toshiba family," said Hideo Kitamura, Toshiba's Corporate Executive Vice President. "Our intent is to become a global leader in the Smart Community business by 2020. Together with Landis+Gyr, we will accelerate the development of our combined product and service portfolio to empower utilities and their end customers and to provide sophisticated Smart Community solutions in the global market."
Toshiba will retain and enhance the globally respected Landis+Gyr brand, and continue to meet and exceed customer requirements worldwide. There are no plans for job reduction or restructuring as a result of this transaction. As of today, Andreas Umbach has assumed the title of Landis+Gyr's Chief Executive Officer and Cameron O'Reilly will become the Executive Deputy Chairman until the closing of the transaction, after which he looks forward to assisting Toshiba in further growing its smart grid business as well as pursuing other private interests.
"Over the past 10 years we have built the world leader in smart metering," said Landis+Gyr CEO Andreas Umbach. "As a growth platform for Toshiba, Landis+Gyr will have the resources and power to complement, and indeed accelerate, our product offering to utilities. With this transaction, Toshiba will now share our vision of helping the world manage energy better."
The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of this year.
