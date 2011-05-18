Protonic gears up for 55'000 CPH with Mydata

With demand for its products and services enjoying unabated growth, Protonic Holland BV has invested in a new Mydata MY100DX14 pick-and-place machine.

This complements the company’s existing Mydata MY19 machine to give a total throughput capacity of 55,000 cph. The new configuration also offers positions for up to 384x8 mm feeders and up to 32 tray feeders.



Protonic selected a Mydata MY100DX14 machine to expand its capacity because of the performance of its existing Mydata machine, and because of the quality of support provided by the Mydata organisation. Ease of integration with the company’s existing systems was another important factor.