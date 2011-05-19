© Nujira Electronics Production | May 19, 2011
New investors back Nujira’s growth plan
Nujira has secured a further GBP 10 million of funding for its growth plans.
The investment round, led by a new investor, Climate Change Capital Private Equity (CPE) and supported by existing investors Amadeus, NES Partners, Environmental Technologies Fund (ETF) and the angel investors, will reinforce Nujira’s vision to install its Coolteq wideband Envelope Tracking technology into 800 million energy efficient 3G and 4G devices by 2016.
Tim Haynes, Nujira’s CEO, said: "The funding will allow the expansion of Nujira’s handset engineering team to support product development and engagements with leading vendors in the global handset market. Nujira has established itself as the market leader in Envelope Tracking and is shipping silicon. We have protected our IP position by building the world’s most extensive and complete portfolio of patents filed or granted covering Envelope Tracking and the implementation of efficient wideband Power Amplifier (PA) transmission systems."
CPE, one of the largest investors in growth cleantech companies, is providing £6 million of equity financing, and James Hook, director of CPE, will be joining the Nujira board.
