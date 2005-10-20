Analog Devices selected<br> for 3G TD-SCDMA phone

Analog Devices, Inc. announced that ZTE Corporation China's largest listed telecommunications manufacturer and leading wireless solutions provider, has designed Analog Devices' SoftFone®-LCR chipset and Datang Mobile's solution into its new Third Generation (3G) Cellular TD-SCDMA U310 handset and MU100 data card, which will be on display in ZTE Corporation's booth at this week's PT/Wireless & Networks COMM China 2005 event in Beijing.

ZTE Corporation and Analog Devices have been working together for many years on a variety of products. ZTE Corporation is one of the few companies in the world that develops products for each of the 3G standards (WCDMA, CDMA2000 and TD-SCDMA).



"ZTE is widely recognized as a leader and key innovator in the telecommunications market with its strong commitment to R&D and product quality," said Christian Kermarrec, vice president, RF and wireless systems, Analog Devices Inc. "We are delighted to be expanding our business with ZTE. Using Analog Devices' SoftFone-LCR chipset and Datang Mobile's solution, ZTE is able to deliver TD-SCDMA devices to market that offer true 3G performance and functionality."



"We are pleased to expand our longstanding relationship with Analog Devices to now include products for the TD-SCDMA standard," said Shiyou He, Senior vice president of ZTE Corporation and general manager of ZTE handset division. "We are very impressed with the combination of flexibility, performance and innovation offered by the SoftFone-LCR chipset. Leveraging Analog Devices' chipset and Datang Mobile's solution from Analog Devices and Datang Mobile, we will develop a series of TD-SCDMA handsets and data cards that will achieve the high levels of quality and reliability that our customers expect from ZTE."