Micron applauds Federal Circuit Ruling

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously agreed with Judge Robinson's decision in the U.S. District Court in Delaware in favour of Micron that Rambus, Inc. wrongfully destroyed evidence and engaged in spoliation. The Federal Circuit noted that the dismissal of Rambus' patent infringement case against Micron may be the appropriate remedy for Rambus' spoliation and instructed the lower court to provide further support for the sanction.



"We are pleased that the Federal Circuit panel unanimously agreed with Judge Robinson's decision in Delaware that Rambus wrongfully destroyed evidence," said Rod Lewis, Micron's Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel. "We believe the record before Judge Robinson provides more than ample support for the Federal Circuit's request for findings regarding Judge Robinson's decision that Rambus acted in bad faith and, therefore, the only appropriate sanction was to declare Rambus' patents unenforceable against Micron."