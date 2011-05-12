© Flextronics

Flextronics and MEMC expand partnership

Flextronics and MEMC Electronic Materials agreed to expand cooperation. The EMS-provider is to manufacture solar panels for MEMC's SunEdison subsidiary.

This partnership expansion includes the production of solar panels from Flextronics' Clean Tech Supersite in Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia. The MEMC-branded solar panels will be used by SunEdison for its solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.



This announcement follows an earlier agreement between the two companies signed in December 2010 under the terms of which Flextronics will manufacture solar PV panels for MEMC from its Newmarket, Ontario facility. Through the expansion announced today, Flextronics expects to build approximately 270 megawatts of solar panels annually for SunEdison in Malaysia.



"This partnership provides additional module capacity to support SunEdison's growth worldwide as we work to meet the growing global demand for solar energy," said Carlos Domenech, president of SunEdison. "It also allows us to strengthen our relationship with Flextronics and build on what we are accomplishing together in Canada."



"We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with MEMC to include manufacturing at our module super site in Malaysia. Today's announcement utilizes our 1GW Malaysia super site which we believe makes us the largest EMS module provider in Asia," said E.C. Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial. "Our capabilities, investments and commitment to invest further in Clean Tech are being embraced by our customers globally and today's MEMC expanded partnership underscores the value and strategic benefit customers are enjoying by partnering with Flextronics."