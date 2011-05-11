Kingfield Electronics forges ahead with SC21 implementation

After successfully implementing of the AS-9100 aerospace quality certification in early 2010, the EMS-provider is looking to continue the continuous improvement in 2011 with the implementation of the 21st century supply chain standard, SC21.

"Whilst primarily aimed at customers operating in the aerospace sector, the implementation of SC21 will have far reaching benefits for all our customers by helping drive the performance of our own supply chain resulting in efficiency improvements in key areas such as lead time, cost, on-time delivery, and quality performance. SC21 focuses heavily on the implementation of continuous, sustainable improvement plans ( CSIP’s ) resulting in a the development of a lean, efficient, and value adding supply chain, with the resulting benefit of delivering increased value to the customer", the EMS-provider announced.