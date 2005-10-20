Siemens interested in acquiring Legrand

Siemens has maked an approach to buy the French electrical equipment provider Legrand from the private equity firm KKR(Kohlberg Kravis Roberts)

Legrand has according to Financial Times an estimated value of about EUR 7 billion including debt.



According to FT.com Siemens will probably not be welcome as a new owner by the management of Legrand. FT.com reports of a general resistance for foreign owners in France and for Siemens in certain.