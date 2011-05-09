© Videoton

Videoton with investment in machine park

Videoton started the modernisation of the electronics machine park at the end of 2010 and spent more than HUF 1.3 billion (EUR 4.8 million) on the improvement. Part of the investment was financed by the circa HUF 200 million recived via EU and Hungarian tenders.

Beside three complete Fuji NXT insertion lines the company purchased welding machines and automatic optical test equipment. A new soldering paste dispenser machine, a milling machine for cutting the PCBs, board cleaning and de-ionising machines are also part of the investment targeting technology improvement and capacity extension.



For the sake of a more effective traceability of the inserted parts the company started to introduce a full traceability system also in case of industrial and public utility electronics; end of process is expected by the end of year 2011.



Beyond system design and improvement the investment includes laser engraving machines and 2D matrix code labelling stations as well. This makes the application of the current production management system more up-to-date.

These considerable investments and the complex company technology improvements were mainly motivated by the increased customer orders and the higher technology and quality demands.