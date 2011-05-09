IPTE FA with promising results for first business year

The first business year after the separation of the EMS and the factory automation businesses from the formerly combined IPTE NV has ended with remarkable success for IPTE FA, which was newly founded by a management buy-out.

The globally active enterprise can now report a total turnover of 57 million euros, which in turns delivers a fine profit of 1.4 million euros - an excellent figure in this still complicated business. The initial plan only foresaw 50 million euros in turnover, and profit of 1 million.



IPTE FA’s Managing Director Hubert Baren comments: “Now it turns out that our business concept is on a very good path to success. The decision to separate the initially combined IPTE business areas was a good and very promising step. Also, the current business performance of the new IPTE set-up is quite positive and lies clearly over plan for the first quarter of 2011. We are looking with confidence into a bright company future”.



The 2010 financial year ended with a huge business backlog of more than 30 percent above the planned figures, and in the first quarter of 2011 incoming orders were about 20 percent above plan. Despite the reorganized IPTE FA starting off in the deep valley of a general economic crisis more than a year ago, global recovery has now also reached the industry’s capital investment activities in factory automation.