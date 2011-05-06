Starchip to cooperate with LFoundry

StarChip has selected LFoundry to develop state of the art secure microcontrollers solutions to address ID and Payment markets.

Building on StarChip's experience in Smart Card ICs, embedded security solutions and certifications, and on LFoundry's experience in producing competitive secure ICs in Europe, especially with this new technology LF110, the two companies aim to deliver secure ICs solutions that will fit with the global requirements of the payment and ID markets.



"We are glad to combine StarChip's embedded security expertise in design and industrialization with LFoundry's expertise in manufacturing secure IC. The objective is to be prepared with a complete eco-system to address the growing demand for embedded security in different applications." said Christian Dupuy, COO of StarChip.



"The combination of StarChip's expertise in secure IC development and LFoundry's manufacturing capabilities in Europe will provide an excellent solution to those customers willing to get closer to their silicon suppliers , looking for stronger commitment to deliver, while remaining technologically and economically competitive.", said Jean-Pierre Delesse LFoundry-Rousset President.