Electronics Production | May 05, 2011
Net sales increased 5% seq. for Kimball EMS
Fiscal year 2011 third quarter net sales in the EMS segment increased 5% over the third quarter of the prior year with increased net sales to customers in the medical and industrial control industries partially offset by declines in net sales to customers in the automotive and public safety industries.
James C. Thyen, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “[...] Our EMS segment enjoyed record sales in the third quarter, as our long-term customer relationships and our ability to execute to the highest quality and reliability expectations in the industry continues to drive our success. The record sales translated to significant improvement in our EMS segment third quarter operating profit over the first half of this fiscal year. Winning new projects in all markets remains intensely competitive, and as expected continues to put pressure on our margins.”
Mr. Thyen concluded, “Looking forward, we are closely monitoring our EMS customers and suppliers affected by the tragic earthquake and tsunami in Japan. While we have experienced minimal disruption in our supply chain to this point, we have been informed by some suppliers of possible component shortages in the near future. On the customer side, we are seeing some reduction in our order requirements over the next quarter. The short-term outlook is very fluid. Once suppliers regain full capacity and capability, we anticipate there will be increased demand to recover the lost production.”
© Kimball International
- Fiscal year 2011 third quarter net sales in the EMS segment increased 5% over the third quarter of the prior year with increased net sales to customers in the medical and industrial control industries partially offset by declines in net sales to customers in the automotive and public safety industries. Compared to the fiscal year 2011 second quarter, current year third quarter net sales increased 10% on growth in the medical, automotive and industrial control markets.
- Gross profit as a percent of net sales in the EMS segment for the third quarter of fiscal year 2011 increased 0.3 percentage points when compared to the third quarter of the prior year.
- Selling and administrative costs in this segment increased 8% in the fiscal year 2011 third quarter when compared to the prior year partly related to increased labor costs. As a percent of net sales, selling and administrative costs increased slightly in the current year third quarter when compared to the prior year.
- The previously mentioned fiscal year 2010 third quarter $6.7 million pre-tax gain and associated tax benefit resulting from the sale of the Company's Poland land and facility was recorded in the EMS segment.
- Operating income excluding the Poland land/facility gain and restructuring charges in the EMS segment increased from $4.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2010 to $4.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2011 on the higher sales volume and improved gross margins.
Mr. Thyen concluded, “Looking forward, we are closely monitoring our EMS customers and suppliers affected by the tragic earthquake and tsunami in Japan. While we have experienced minimal disruption in our supply chain to this point, we have been informed by some suppliers of possible component shortages in the near future. On the customer side, we are seeing some reduction in our order requirements over the next quarter. The short-term outlook is very fluid. Once suppliers regain full capacity and capability, we anticipate there will be increased demand to recover the lost production.”
© Kimball International
- Fiscal year 2011 third quarter net sales in the EMS segment increased 5% over the third quarter of the prior year with increased net sales to customers in the medical and industrial control industries partially offset by declines in net sales to customers in the automotive and public safety industries. Compared to the fiscal year 2011 second quarter, current year third quarter net sales increased 10% on growth in the medical, automotive and industrial control markets.
- Gross profit as a percent of net sales in the EMS segment for the third quarter of fiscal year 2011 increased 0.3 percentage points when compared to the third quarter of the prior year.
- Selling and administrative costs in this segment increased 8% in the fiscal year 2011 third quarter when compared to the prior year partly related to increased labor costs. As a percent of net sales, selling and administrative costs increased slightly in the current year third quarter when compared to the prior year.
- The previously mentioned fiscal year 2010 third quarter $6.7 million pre-tax gain and associated tax benefit resulting from the sale of the Company's Poland land and facility was recorded in the EMS segment.
- Operating income excluding the Poland land/facility gain and restructuring charges in the EMS segment increased from $4.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2010 to $4.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2011 on the higher sales volume and improved gross margins.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments