Offshore contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has entered into a 3 year framework agreement with a value of NOK 30 million. The contract covers delivery of embedded solutions for advanced equipment for the offshore market.

"We are very pleased to work closely with the leading companies in the offshore market in Norway and worldwide", says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. "We see a large market potential for our robust and customized solutions for offshore and maritime use. To be competitive in this market, it requires local expertise, innovative use of technology and a global value chain. The contract confirms the solid activity in the offshore segment and Data Respons expects growth in Norway and internationally in these markets in the coming years."