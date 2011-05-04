IMI to Acquire Plants in Europe and Mexico

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. today announced the acquisition of EPIQ subsidiaries in Bulgaria, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI), a provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), power semiconductor assembly and test services in the Asian region, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with EPIQ NV (“EPIQ”), for the acquisition by IMI, through its subsidiary Coöperatief IMI Europe U.A., of the EPIQ subsidiaries in Bulgaria, Mexico and the Czech Republic.



The purchase consideration of approximately €43 million will be a combination of cash and 200 million newly-issued IMI shares representing approximately 12% ownership in common shares on a fully diluted basis.

As part of IMI’s strategic initiatives, the acquisition will enable IMI to establish a global geographic footprint in manufacturing as well as in technology development and engineering.



Arthur R. Tan, IMI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "IMI is pursuing this value-enhancing acquisition to expand its customer base and to support its market specialization strategy in the automotive and industrial segments. As regional manufacturing picks up steam, we are expanding our operations to locations near our global customers in Europe and North America to be of better service to them.”



Following the completion of the acquisition, Gilles Bernard, EPIQ Chief Executive Officer, will join the management team of IMI. Mr. Bernard said, “We are glad to become part of the IMI Group and look forward to providing EPIQ and IMI customers the access to a vastly increased range of facilities and capabilities.”



The acquisition is expected to be completed no later than the fourth quarter of 2011. ING Bank N.V. is acting as financial advisor to IMI in the transaction.