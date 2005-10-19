New Chairman at VdL

Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler is elected to be the new Chairman of the German Association of the Circuit Board Industry.

A member of ZVEI(Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie),the trade Association of the Circuit Board Industry in Germany(VdL) has elected Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler as their Chairman.



Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler, Managing Director of the Freudenberg Mektec Europa GmbH, is succeeding Andreas Ebeling, who was not available for re-election.