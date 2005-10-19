EDC acquires manufacturing facility

EMS provider EDC has entered a preliminary agreement with Lithuanian ELSIS UAB of acquiring a majority of their production company ELSIS GP UAB. The overtaking is set to the year-end.

EDC will through this extend its range of services and production for its customers. Both parts sees this as an important strategic deal, which enables a continuosly offensive focus on the manufacturing facility in Lithuania.



The acquisition will lead to openings on new markets, partly through the already established customer base and market exposure ELSIS GP has and partly through the production capacity the both companies have together. "Any cuttings in workforce are not expected though we expect to increase the manufacturing volumes at both manufacturing units", said Johan Smidner, Marketing- and Purchasing Manager of EDC.