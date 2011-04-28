Panasonic to put workforce on diet

Japanese giant Panasonic is said to slim down its workforce, laying off around 30'000 - 40'000 staff over the next 2 years.

Panasonic, which employs around 380'000 staff worldwide, is planning job cuts in an attempt to reduce costs as competition gets fiercer, reports Reuters (cited an undisclosed source). The layoffs are said to be scheduled over the next 2 years.



In total, staff numbers will be reduced to 350'000, a Panasonic press release states without giving explicit figure on actual layoff numbers.



Operations outside Japan - in overlapping businesses - are reportedly being targeted with the measure. Here specifically units that manufacture rechargeable batteries, electronic components, lighting and solar panels were named in the Reuters report.