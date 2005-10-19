Motorola boosted by mobile sales

Motorola raised their revenues for Q3 by 26% compared to the same period 2004 to reach $9.42 billion. The revenue for the mobile business increased by 41% to reach $5.6 billion.

"Apart from the reorganization costs every business unit at Motorola raised their profit during the quarter", said Motorola's CEO Ed Zander.



Handset units sold in Q3 increased by 66% to reach 38.7 million units.