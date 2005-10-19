Thales UK selects XJTAG boundary scan

Thales UK has selected XJTAG's boundary scan development system to debug and test complex printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in its range of software defined radios (SDRs).

Thales has adopted the XJTAG system for use by development and production engineers at its Crawley, West Sussex (England) facility. The XJTAG system is also being used by Thales' contract manufacturing partner.



Initially, the XJTAG system will be used to debug and test the baseband PCBs that form part of the Thales MSN 8100-H software defined radio (SDR), the first European operational software radio. This radio is designed for naval and ground based applications and will be used on the Royal Navy's next class of Destroyers, the Type 45, scheduled to enter service in 2009.

