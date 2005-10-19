Elprint initiates factory investment program

PCB Producer Elprint AS has initiated a factory investment program of 6,5 M euro at their production plant in Bergen, Norway.

The first phase of this investment program is estimated at 2,5 M euro and encompasses new equipment on the PTH, desmearing and exposing processes.



Current investments will bring new features and capabilities to the market at the end of this year and the beginning of 2006. During first quarter of 2006, Elprint be will in a position to offer the market PCB laminate thicknesses down to 25 microns. Simultaneously, the production capacity will be increased to over 10 m2 / hour (equivalent to approximately 600 cards per hour).



Further, a new plasma desmearing system will insure very high inner-layer characteristics on multi layer boards. Elprint will offer a "military standard" quality aspect on inner-layer connectivity and functionality.



"The investments to be made are all in line with Elprint's core strategy of offering the market high-quality prototype series at a very competitive price level. We are living in an ever changing market environment and Elprint needs to follow these changes. New technologies and customer requirements arise daily and our current investments are all a controlled and natural consequence of that fact", says Helge Nilsen - CEO Elprint AS.