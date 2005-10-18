Emporium Partners establish in Germany

Emporium Partners, a Supply Chain company for the electronics market, is further expanding its operations in Europe by establishing an office in Stuttgart, Germany.

The office were opened the 6th of October. CEO and shareholder in the German company, Emporium Partners GmbH is Jüergen Seeger. Seeger has over 20 years of experience from the electronics market where he mostly has been working with OEMs in Germany.



Emporium Partners is by this establishment now represented in Copenhagen, Stockholm, London, Stuttgart, and New York.