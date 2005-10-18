Finnish security circuit works only when you're sober

Finnish engineers have developed a security circuit for handheld equipment to protect from stealing.

The circuit registers the way you walk so that when another person lay his hands on your mobile phone, the way of walking differs and he has to enter a passcode to be able to use the mobile. There is though a few problems connected to this new technology. When you have had a couple of glasses to drink your walking has probably changed a little, which could result in major problems with using your phone when your on your way back home from a party for instance. A woman could also get some problems if she decides to change shoes from sneakers to high heels. So there are a few fine tunings needed befor launching the product into the market which is expected within two years.