RS finalises EAO distribution agreement

RS Components has signed a new strategic distribution agreement with EAO Group. Under the new agreement, RS will support sales of EAO human machine interface and electromechanical components throughout Europe and the APAC region.

Commenting on the distribution deal, Fred Knowles, Head of Product Management - Electronics for RS Components said, "Design engineers are increasingly looking to RS to provide a complete BOM and design support. EAO is a key manufacturer with a market-leading human-to-machine technology offer. By adding key new products to our portfolio we will be able to supply our customers with more choice and support."



"EAO is delighted to be formalising our relationship with RS throughout Europe and APAC," continued, Susan Jacques, Managing Director at EAO. "RS is respected by engineers globally and has unrivalled customer reach with proven online technical resources, which is enabling us to bring advanced HMI components to a far wider audience than previously possible."