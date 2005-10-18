Solectron adopted<br> Toyota's lean principles

According to MercuryNews.com Solectron has adopted Toyota's principles in lean manufacturing which means a totally concentrated focus on improvement.

Toyota has been very successful in the hunting for cutting waste and improving efficiency of the company. Toyota called its philosophy Kaizen and thanks to its principle they are now reportedly able to knock out General Motors.



One company in the electronics industry that has adopted the principle is the EMS provider Solectron. The whole thing is building on common sense and is focusing on reducing waste of time, material and other resources. "We don't have brainstorming sessions anymore where you waste time sitting around and talking about the problem. You go out on the shop floor and fix it, fix it, fix fix", said Ravi Ramanan, Solectron's vice president for functional excellence.