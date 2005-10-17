Fujitsu and Galazar expands cooperation

Fujitsu Microelectronics America, Inc. (FMA) and Galazar Networks® Inc., a leading developer of framers for carrier-grade Ethernet transport, today announced a comprehensive collaboration designed to serve the market for advanced Ethernet over SONET networking components.

The first elements of this collaboration are the CompactNodeT and MicroNodeT, which were announced by Galazar on August 23, and were developed based on the Fujitsu Ethernet over SONET technology. Two companies will collaborate to develop next-generation networking solutions for carrier-services applications.



The agreement adds flexible new technology to Galazar's portfolio of access solutions for multi-service aggregation platforms and network-access equipment, two rapidly expanding markets. Galazar will integrate Fujitsu products and technology into its application framework, which includes production-grade Device Supervisor Software and complete customer support. This integration will accelerate the success of network equipment providers that are developing products for SONET/SDH linear networks, ring networks, and packet-based access systems used by leading carriers and service providers worldwide.



"We are now in the early stages of renewed growth in the telecommunications market, with significant new demand for broadband access technology," said Keith Horn, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Fujitsu Microelectronics America. "Galazar will market the CompactNodeT and MicroNodeT based on the Fujitsu Ethernet over SONET technology. In addition, the two companies will collaborate on product development targeted for the carrier Ethernet services space. Galazar has emerged as a leader in delivering solutions for next-generation platforms and equipment, and Fujitsu has the technology to enhance the company's expanding product portfolio."



"Fujitsu has been an innovative leader in high-performance Ethernet technology with offerings in 10 Gigabit Ethernet and Ethernet over SONET. Fujitsu's technology is an important element of our multi-service access offerings," said Richard Deboer, Galazar Networks' CEO. "We look forward to collaborating with Fujitsu on future ASIC and ASSP products to provide solutions for the networking market."