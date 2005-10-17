Mydata to launch MY-Series "E" in Europe

After its successful introduction at APEX 2005 in California, MYDATA automation AB announces the European launch of its new MY-Series Extended model.

"We call it 'E' for 'Extended' because it does just that - it extends the flexibility of our popular all-in-one platform," says MYDATA CEO Mårten Lundberg. He notes that the new model can handle an even greater variety of components at high speed - on an even greater variety of board sizes. Contractors and OEMs who are using the model have reported a jump in throughput and flexibility. According to MYDATA USA, which unveiled the E model at APEX in February, all models presented at the show were sold immediately.



Key innovations include the new high-speed Hydra Extended Range (ER) mounthead, T3 internal conveyor, and the latest version of the company's TPSys operating software. The machine is also equipped with linear drive technology on the Y-module, which allows for faster acceleration, higher accuracy and improved board transfer times.



The new model will be made available in the company's MY9E and MY12E sizes as well as the larger MY15E and MY19E models.



The new high-speed HYDRA ER mounthead comes as standard on all E models. This enables high-speed placement of components as small 01005s and as large as 15 x 15 mm. Another key feature is the Linescan camera, which works together with the HYDRA ER, enabling accurate, high-speed mounting of 01005s to QFPs and BGAs. The MY-Series Extended machines are also more accurate than existing models. The new specifications, based on the IPC 9850 standard, show very competitive numbers are available on the MYDATA website.



A much-appreciated benefit of MYDATA's MY-Series machines has been their ability to handle virtually any board size. The MY-Series E model takes this a step further. It comes with a new T-Series conveyor and state-of-the-art linear drive technology as standard. And with top reference board clamping, the conveyor holds boards tightly for highly accurate, high-speed operation.



The launch of the new MY-Series Extended model coincides with the 20th Anniversary of MYDATA automation, the Sweden-based company with operations on four continents. It was only 20 years ago that a group of Swedish engineers answered the electronics industry's request for a more flexible way to mount electronic components. Today, the all-in-one solution they developed for high-mix production is used by seven of the world's 10 largest EMS providers and 25% of the world's 100 largest contractors.