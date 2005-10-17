Flextronics owe city of Haapajärvi 27 MEUR

The district court of Haapajärvi, Finland has ordered Flextronics to pay back loans and development subsidies it has received from the city of Haapajärvi, Finland.

According to eFinland, Flextronics must pay back a loan of more than 25 Million Euros with interest plus 1.7 Million Euros of development subsidies with interest.



Six years ago, Flextronics was granted loans and subsidies by the city of Haapajärvi. This should cover expenses for hiring 80 employees by 2001 and 100 employees by 2003. According to the city of Haapajärvi, these terms were not met.