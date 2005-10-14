Abacus Promax continues to sell Philips Semi Products in Scandinavia

Abacus Promax has retained inventory on many of Philips Semiconductors high running commodity items to support customer requirements even after the termination of the official agreement.

Abacus Promax will also continue to source Philips products where customers are unable to take an alternative.



Torben Rix Jørgensen, Marketing Manager of Abacus Promax says: "To lose a franchise after 20 years of co-operation is never nice, but we believe that we are able to turn that into a positive experience for both our customers and the Abacus Group. Today we are still able to deliver exactly the same products from Philips as we have for the last 20 year. We will also employ the same number of Field Application Engineers in Scandinavia, but their focus will be on our other semiconductor franchises like Texas Instruments, Fairchild etc".