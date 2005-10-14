Arrow acquires stock of Philips products

Arrow has further strengthened its support to its Nordic customers through the acquisition of the stock of Philips Semiconductor products which was returned by Abacus Promax. Mean while Arrow has also extended its FAE-personnel.



Karl Johan Lier, Arrow Nordics CEO kommented: "The acquisition of Promax's stock and the investments in more FAE-resources is proving the importance Arrow lies on the Nordic market. Except giving benefits to our customers this will also grant those who earlier purchased from Promax to get the products they need but with added benefits which Arrow's wide range of products, including local and global design, support of logistics and value-added services, is offering".