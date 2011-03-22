Kvaser cooperates with Softing Automotive Electronics

Kvaser AB has entered into a co-operative agreement with Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH.

The announcement expands an existing relationship between the two companies. Prior to this, Softing provided software to complement Kvaser’s hardware as a Kvaser Technical Associate. Now, Softing has become a Kvaser Qualified Reseller and will offer Kvaser hardware to complete its portfolio. Notably, Softing plans to offer a new diagnostic solution package that combines an entry-level version of its DTS-Monaco software for ECU communication, diagnostics and onboard analysis with Kvaser’s Leaf Light CAN to USB interface.



Explaining how Kvaser’s hardware complements Softing’s own CAN interface offering, Peter Biermann, managing director of Softing Automotive Electronics said: “It is important for Softing to offer our customers exactly the solutions they are looking for. With the Leaf Light interface from Kvaser we can offer our customers a reasonably priced diagnostic solution that is lean and easy to use – as a ‘one stop’ provider.”



Commented Lars-Berno Fredriksson, president of Kvaser: “Softing Automotive Electronics is highly respected in the automotive industry and we are very pleased to be able to work with such a world-renowned name. This is also tremendous affirmation of the high quality of our interfaces. We look forward to a close co-operation with the company in the future.”