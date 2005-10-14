Fox appoints European sales director

Fox Electronics, an American supplier of frequency control products, has announced the appointment of Kevin McCormack to the position of director of European, Middle East and African (EMEA) sales.

McCormack will support and manage Fox's rapid growth in these areas, with an emphasis on enhancing customer relationships and facilitating strategic design-ins. McCormack will assume sales responsibilities for the full range of Fox's frequency control products, including crystals, oscillators, OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, rfXOs and its JITO® line of third generation programmable oscillators for each of the EMEA regions. He will work out of Fox's new European sales office in London.

