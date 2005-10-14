Finnish SMEs not to move<br>their factories to China

"An entrepreneur who lives and does his life's work in a given location will not easily transfer operations to a country with lower labour costs just in the hope of a small profit improvement", said Eino Fagerlund, chief executive of the enterprise lobby of Finland's Savo region.

According to Mr Fagerlund Finnish small and medium-sized enterprises were developing growing and creating jobs. "This should be clear for decision makers in municipalities and regions: it is the operational environment of SMEs in particular that needs improving", he said.



Eino Fagerlund stated that it is mostly the larger companies that moves their manufacturing to lower cost areas.