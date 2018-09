Online Registration available for<br> Productronica 2005 visitors

The organiser of Productronica 2005, Munich Trade Fairs International, expects over 40000* attendees from the international electronics industry to make their way through the halls at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre (November 15 to 18) where they will be able to inspect the exhibits of more than 1500* represented companies.

To save time attendees can now pre-register via the Internet at www.productronica.com/ticket By doing this, visitors are able to beat the queues, especially during the peak arrival hours in the morning on the first two days of the show.Following on-line registration, visitors ordering tickets, guest tickets or e-guest tickets receive an e-mail containing a direct link to their personal online ticket voucher, which they must then printout and bring to the trade show. In the entrance area at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre, visitors who have prepared in this way need only follow the signs for "Pre-registered Visitors" and scan in their data via the bar code on their voucher. Then they immediately receive a printout of their free ticket. In this way, all pre-registered attendees can quickly make their way through the turnstiles and into the exhibition halls.Importantly, the online ticket voucher also entitles the holder to free transport on Munich's U and S-Bahn Systems.