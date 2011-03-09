Nokia Siemens: Motorola transaction still pending

The acquisition by Nokia Siemens Networks of Motorola’s wireless networks infrastructure assets, originally announced on July 19, 2010, is still pending anti-trust approval from the Chinese regulatory authorities.

The proposed acquisition has entered phase three of the review process with the Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce in China (MOFCOM).



Nokia Siemens Networks remains committed to the acquisition but will provide no further guidance on when it is likely to be completed, a statement reads. Closing activities, originally anticipated for 1Q/2011, will not be completed in the time frame previously targeted.