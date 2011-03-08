Hansatech strengthen New Business team

Hansatech EMS Ltd have appointed Colin Webster as Business Development Manager at it's operation in Poole.

Paul Gill, Hansatech's Managing Director commented, Colin's wealth of experience in the component distribution industry provides and excellent vehicle for developing existing marketing verticals and opening news opportunities in the UK. Colin's career spans business development roles at EDAC, Hirose and Molex. Colin, said: "This is a great opportunity to work with a really dynamic and ambitious team. The Hansatech capability and business model provides a great opportunity for customers to develop technical solutions at a very competitive cost".