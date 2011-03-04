Camtek receives repeat order

Camtek has received a repeat order for its Falcon System from an OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) supplier in Asia.

The order, totaling approximately USD 4 million dollars, includes multiple Falcon systems, Camtek's Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems for a 2D and 3D metrology and inspection solution. The systems are expected to be installed during the second quarter of 2011.



Mr. Roy Porat, Camtek's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our leading position in inspection and metrology of bumped wafers is demonstrated again by this important tool selection, and we see it as a vote of confidence. This order strengthens our partnership with one of the leading OSATs in Asia and meets our strategic approach, where we establish strong partnerships with our clients for the long term and are thus selected time after time as the tool of choice, outperforming our competitors."