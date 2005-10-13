Ericsson and BenQ Mobile<br> to lead IMS Java standards

Ericsson and BenQ Mobile will lead the specification development in the Java Community Process (JCP) to define IMS services for Java-enabled mobile handsets.

According to a press release from Ericsson, using Java for IMS services will allow operators and application developers to easily create and deploy new IMS-based services.



JCP's Java Micro-Edition has approved the specification request submitted by Ericsson and Siemens Mobile Handsets (today BenQ Mobile). The Java Specification Request (JSR-281, IMS Services API)

will define a high-level Java Application Programming Interface (API) that will offer service-level support to enable easy development of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) applications.



IMS offers standardized person-to-person multimedia services such as Push-to-Talk and combinational services, which combine, for example, Instant Messaging or video with voice. IMS also makes a framework for innovation and application creation easily available to the

application- developer community through this newly defined API.



The JSR-281 will consist of at least three types of functionality: high-level IMS core functionality, Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) services, and Group List Management services. The JSR-281 will enable rapid and innovative development for IMS clients, who can utilize the IMS services in their networks. Mass-market deployment of IMS services will benefit from IMS interoperability between handsets and networks.



Jörgen Lantto, Vice President, Strategic Product Management, Ericsson Mobile Platforms, says: "Making IMS capabilities available for the Java developers will allow the wide community of Java application developers to rapidly bring interactive multimedia services to the consumers. We expect that this will speed up the commercial launch of IMS by mobile operators and terminal vendors."



Mr. Clemens Joos, CEO of BenQ Mobile, says: "Opening Java for IMS services will enable operators and application developers to easily create and deploy new IMS-based services for a huge base of mobile terminals. This will leverage interoperability and distribution of IP-based multimedia applications and customers will gain from new attractive services."