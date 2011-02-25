Faraday picks Silicon Frontline's F3D

Faraday has picked - after an extensive evaluation of post-layout verification tool offerings - Silicon Frontline's F3D for its accurate 3D extraction.

"Our highly sensitive ADC circuits have a very tight tolerance and we found that only Silicon Frontline's F3D was capable of delivering the results we needed with exceptional performance and the required accuracy," said Dr. Yu, Director of Faraday. "The matching of differential signals is critical in analog designs and F3D was able to highlight if and when any differences occurred."



"Our 3D post-layout verification software continues to be accepted and used by the world's leading semiconductor companies," said Yuri Feinberg, CEO. "We are proud to have Faraday choose our highly accurate 3D post-layout extraction software product, F3D, for post-layout verification of its ADCs."