© Apple

New MacBook Pro uses Sandy Bridge

The new MacBook Pro from Apple are using Intel's new Sandy Bridge processors.

Apple went for the 15'' and 17'' models - with Intels quad-core Intel Core i7 processors (2.0 GHz and 2.2 GHZ). The 13'' model comes with a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor (instead of the Core2Duo). Furthermore, the 15 and 17'' models are sporting a AMD Radeon HD graphics processor. (The little brother has to live without though.) All three models do however have a Intel HD Graphics 3000.



Brand-new is also the Thunderbolt interface. It might look like a display port, but - according to Apple - can do a whole lot more. AND: the interface is supposedly 20 times faster than USD 2.0.



The new gadgets also feature a modernised slot for memory cards. It was upgraded from SDHC cards to support SDXC cards.