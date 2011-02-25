Goepel and Accelonix in distribution partnership

GoepelL electronic and Accelonix UK have entered into partnership addressing the increasing demand for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems in the UK and Ireland.

Accelonix UK will provide sales services for Goepel electronic’s AOI systems, including stand-alone and in-line machines, such as the recently awarded OptiCon BasicLine and OptiCon TurboLine. Goepel electronic partners with Accelonix due to their industry experience and proven ability to provide value added applications in the optical inspection industry. Support services will continue to be provided by Cambridge based Goepel electronics Ltd.



The Accelonix Group has already successfully distributed Goepel electronic’s technological solutions for several years in France and the Benelux States.



Karl Miles, Sales Manager for Goepel electronics Ltd, says: “We are looking forward to cooperating with Accelonix for our AOI business. Goepel electronic will continue to provide application support from our Cambridge office. We see a great synergy with Accelonix providing the sales forces also from the Cambridge area.”



Scott Wood, Accelonix UK Business Unit Director adds: “The principals with whom we work are all market leaders in their fields. Goepel electronic has a highly successful, award winning range of equipment and we are extremely pleased to be representing them.”