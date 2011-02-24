© AT&S PCB | February 24, 2011
AT&S licenses Panasonic's Multi-layer Resin Board ALIVH Technology
Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd. will license its multi-layer resin board technology called ALIVH (Any Layer Interstitial Via Hole) to Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S.
The two companies will also build up collaborative relationships with an eye to developing next-generation circuit board technology in order to accelerate business expansion in mobile devices, such as smartphones.
The global mobile phone market is seeing a dramatic shift to smartphones from regular mobile phones. The introduction of Long Term Evolution (LTE) communication services and the anticipated full-fledged spread of e-books are expected to spur the growth of the market. High-density and multi-layer circuit boards play a key role in smartphones, which require high-speed processing of ever more increasing amount of signals.
Panasonic's ALIVH multi-layer resin board technology enables an IVH structure in all layers to make PCBs suitable for high-density and multi-layer applications. The company places high priority on ALIVH products that are essential for the further evolution of sophisticated mobile terminals, such as smart phones. Panasonic has been accelerating the global development of this business.
AT&S is well positioned worldwide in the high-tech market segment for HDI microvia printed circuit boards. With this new technology AT&S further underlines its clear strategy as technological and innovation leader and remains at the cutting edge for the next generation of PCBs especially for mobile devices like smartphones or tablet PCs.
The PCBs can become even thinner and enables more complex chip fanout, which is in line with many customer requirements and the overall trend of miniaturization. AT&S is also planning to accelerate its growth strategy by making use of the unique manufacturing improvements offered by the innovative ALIVH technology.
