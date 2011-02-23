© Xinhua

Foxconn to up wages in China

EMS-provider Foxconn is said to increase wages for it Chinese workers yet again.

After two wage hikes last year, Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is making plans to increase its pay rates again for workers in its manufacturing facilities in mainland China. Media reports suggest that the minimum monthly wage will be increased to CNY 1'550 (EUR 172). After passing an assessment period and added benefits, workers could walk home with as much as CNY 3'600 (EUR 400) each month; similar to Taiwanese workers.