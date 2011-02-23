Digi-Key expands with TT Electronics

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key is adding BI Technologies, IRC, and Welwyn brand products to its TT Electronics inventory. The addition of these three lines builds on Digi-Key's existing relationship with TT Electronics through its Optek line.

Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key vice president, interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product, said, "We are excited about the expansion of our agreement with TT Electronics. Our company has taken on three trusted divisions under TT Electronics to combine with Optek. Digi-Key is now able to provide some of the best in fixed and variable resistors, magnetics and microcircuit modules in addition to optoelectronics."



Billal Hammoud, Chief Divisional Executive for the Components Division of TT electronics, said, "Digi-Key has an impressive track record of growth and delivering value to its customers. The assets of Digi-Key's service combined with TT electronics' application focused product portfolio create a mutual partnership for growth."