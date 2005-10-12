Elprint establish in Malmö

Swedish PCB manufacturer Elprint is extending its operations in the south of Sweden by opening a sales office in Malmö.

Sources to evertiq reports that Monica Rosberg and Tomas Jeansson are recruited from the earlier competitor RPC Teknik's marketing department. Monica Rosberg and Tomas Jeansson will work at the new 125 square meters sales department in the industrial area of Jägersro in Malmö.