Varta Microbattery powers up Anglia for the UK and Ireland

Varta Microbattery and Anglia have signed a distribution agreement. Under the agreement, Anglia will support the full range of Varta Microbattery products, technologies and chemistries in the UK and Ireland.

According to Alex Stapleton, Distribution Manager for the UK and Ireland for Varta Microbattery, “Anglia’s strong presence in the M2M wireless market gives them the opportunity to take Varta batteries to a new customer base that our established network doesn’t fully reach. We have very high confidence in their technical experience, and their ability to take a consultative approach to help the customer select the right battery product to address each application.”



John Bowman, Marketing Director – Semiconductors at Anglia said, “Varta is a world leader in batteries, and our agreement with them enables us to provide a much more complete solution to our M2M customers as well as to our wide base of industrial, medical and scientific customers offering portable products. Varta’s Li-ion products are particularly important for M2M applications where we are designing in Cinterion, Fastrax and connectBlue modules. These modules all need a power source and Li-ion is the preferred choice. We can also now offer custom designed battery modules for permanent integration into portable products if required.”