In Scotland and Essex, companies expand with Mydata

New generation Mydata pick-and-place machines have been chosen by companies at both ends of the United Kingdom – Scotland and Essex – to provide major enhancements to their SMD capabilities.

The companies have selected Mydata machines as offering the most efficient and cost-effective way of handling their growing order inputs and, in both cases, the new equipment will be used alongside existing Mydata SMD lines.



Glenrothes-based Quality Precision Electronics (QPE) is a strategic supplier of PCB assemblies and full turnkey solutions for applications that include oil and gas subsea and topside equipment, satellite communications and laser systems. The company has purchased a MY100SX14 placement machine, with a maximum throughput of 21'500 cph, to complement its existing three Mydata TP9 machines.



QPE has also elected to include Mydata’s on-the-fly component test feature on the new machine as an aid to minimising defects, thereby virtually eliminating the need for rework.



Meanwhile DVR, an electronics design and subassembly contractor with its headquarters in Basildon, has installed MY100DX14 placement machine to work with its Mydata MY12e, which has been upgraded with the latest software so that it can operate in an in-line Synergy configuration with the new machine.