CCL price increase has<br> minor impact on PCBs

The prices on CCL(Copper Clad Laminate) is expected to increase by 10-16% in October but the impact on manufacturing costs and board prices are considered as minor.

On the spot market in Shenzhen-China the prices on PCBs are not expected to increase more than 3% despite CCL being a very important component in the PCB manufacturing process. Many manufacturers have increased their stocks of CCL since the price increase has been widely expected.