JJS Electronics reports rise in demand for box-build assembly

JJS Electronics, part of the GBP 30m Paragon Electronics Group, has reported a significant increase in demand for its box-build assembly solutions, as the EMS sector is tipped to return to double-digit growth in 2011.

Commenting on the rising demand for its EMS offering, JJS Electronics Ltd’s Commercial Director, Stephen Greaves, explains: “We’re all familiar with the expression ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket’. However, as the industry emerges from the downturn, we’re seeing the phrase ‘put all your eggs in one basket, and watch that basket’ proving to be far more effective for our customers. Our rare blend of expertise and resources – not only in the UK but in Central Europe – means that our team can not only deliver box-build assembly reliably, efficiently and at a reduced time to market, but also, at the best value. This is a major driver for our customers’ ability to compete, across Europe, in resurging markets.”